Montreal weather: More winter on the way

March 1 may be the start of meteorological spring, but more wintry weather is coming this week across southwestern Quebec.

A Colorado low moving into central Canada and southwestern Quebec is expected to bring snow on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow. The warnings include Montreal, the South Shore, and areas north of the city from the Laurentians toward Quebec City.

Snow is expected to begin in Montreal in time for the Tuesday morning rush hour and will continue through the evening drive.

Meanwhile, parts of southern Ontario are bracing for more freezing rain on Monday.

Unlike last week's system, which brought over 20 millimetres of ice, this system is expected to bring two to five mm. Freezing rain warnings are in effect.

Travel advisories and special weather statements warn of difficult driving conditions Monday through Tuesday with a mix of snow and ice and windy conditions.

Milder temperatures are expected this week in Montreal, with daytime highs going above the freezing mark; however, the city will see mainly cloudy skies with a little light snow each day.