Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada

A picture of Tupac, a guitar, and an entire chicken are among the items riders left in Ubers in the most forgetful province in the country.

In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides. The index lists Hamilton as having the second highest number of riders left staring at the sky with palm to face after leaving something behind, followed by Vancouver, Edmonton and Kitchener-Waterloo.

When adjusted for population proportion, however, Montreal is not the most forgetful city in the province.

In Quebec, the list is as follows:

Gatineau Sherbrooke Trois-Rivières Quebec City Montreal

The most forgetful time of the week is Sunday at 6 p.m., and, unsurprisingly, the most forgetful day of the year is Jan. 1.

These are the most often forgotten items in Quebec:

Clothing items Bag Phones Headphones Jewellery Wallets Computers Watches Vapes Umbrellas

Across the country, an Uber rider in Calgary left a set of teeth, one in Toronto forgot their pingpong table and one in Winnipeg someone forgot to grab their stove before leaving the car.

One Hamilton rider left their Star Wars Yoda blanket behind.

Items most left in Ubers by riders in Canada. SOURCE: Uber

HERE'S WHAT TO DO IF YOU LEFT SOMETHING IN AN UBER

If you left something in an Uber, do the following:

Tap "Your Trips" and select the one where you left something behind Scroll down and tap "Find lost item" Tap "contact driver about lost item Tap submit

If you lost a phone, enter a friend's phone number instead on a computer or other device.