Having determined that relocating coyotes doesn't work, the city of Montreal has hired a trapper to hunt and kill coyotes on the island, and is launching a plan to teach citizens how to deal with the wild animals.

In the past 10 months there have been nearly 380 calls about coyotes in urban and suburban areas, while at least five people were bitten or scratched by coyotes, and coyotes bit 11 dogs between June 2017 and March 2018. (Data before June was not collected.)

While coyotes have been living on the island for years, officials say encounters between people and the animals got worse because residents started feeding them. Wildlife officials say that's a terrible idea because it trains coyotes to expect people to give them food, and leads the animals to become aggressive when they are not fed.

Coyotes no longer have any natural predators in Montreal, since wolves and bears have not been anywhere near the island in decades.

To that end the city is launching a campaign to teach people not to feed coyotes that will include courses in daycares, a door-to-door campaign in areas where most coyotes are reported, and patrols in certain parks.

Montreal is also launching a coyote information line (438-872-COYO [2696]) on Wednesday that people can call for more information. That telephone line will be staffed betwen 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

People can also contact the provincial government's anti-poaching hotline to report coyote encounters. That number is 1-800-463-2191.

Last year the city of Montreal hired two people to trap coyotes and at least six of the canines were euthanized while at least ten others were relocated although the Ministry of Wildlife, Forests, and Parks does not recommend moving trapped coyotes.