The city is going ahead with its plan to build a 65,000-seat amphitheatre on St Helen's Island.

The project was initially criticized by Valerie Plante, who worried too many trees would be cut to make room for it.

But since the trees have already been removed, Plante said she now sees no reason not to proceed with the outdoor concert area.

She said that Montrealers seem to want the permanent area to celebrate outdoor concerts that are attended by tens of thousands of people.

Construction on the $73-million project began in 2016 and is due to be completed at the end of this year.

Meanwhile Montreal is going to hold new public consultations to seek input on the future of Jean Drapeau Park.

Those talks will begin in April.

Meanwhile Daniele Henkel, who became president of the Jean Drapeau Park Society three years ago, is not going to seek a second term.