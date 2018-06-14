

Six months after the Plante administration repealed Montreal's ban on pit bulls and other dangerous dogs, the city is set to unveil a new animal control bylaw.

The legislation will be introduced in the next few weeks and should be approved by city council almost immediately.

The city held public consultations on its proposals earlier this year, with point person, councillor Craig Sauvé, saying he wanted to create a better class of dog owners in Montreal.

The Coderre administration implemented a city-wide bylaw to harmonize the regulations across Montreal, because previous to that each borough had its own regulations.

The incentive for the bylaw was the mauling death of Christiane Vadnais, killed by a pit bull that was not registered as such because pit bulls were banned in that borough.

That dog had previously attacked other people, but no official complaints had ever been filed.

Since her death a coroner has called for a centralized registry to track dog bites.