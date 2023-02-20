Montreal to hold summit on construction, traffic, road closures
With a goal to come up with ways to better coordinate work and minimize the impact multiple construction sites have on road closures, the City of Montreal is planning a summit on construction sites.
An overdue election promise from her 2021 election campaign, Mayor Valerie Plante's office announced that an unprecedented gathering of stakeholders would seek solutions to rid Montreal of its orange cone reputation.
"I think there were numbers recently that said of the 90 per cent of streets affected by construction, only 30 per cent was city workers," explained traffic analyst Rick Leckner. "And yes, it's all these private contractors and the utilities, according to the information I have, [who] do not need clearance from the city, including the city's electrical commission."
The planned summit, to be held on March 30, is too little too late, said Montreal opposition city councillor Alan DeSousa.
"I think the Plante administration has put this off and put this off, and anything that comes out of this summit will be too little, too late to implement in its entirety for this upcoming summer. So motorists, citizens, pedestrians and cyclists will all have to go through another summer of frustration," said DeSousa.
Leckner wants an overseer to be appointed because the detours are not just caused by road crews.
"The real trouble is the independence of the boroughs who do what they want when they want – issue permits to private contractors without any regard to what the traffic consequences will be – that has to be far better controlled," he said.
Leckner said a summit of this size is unprecedented and promising.
"I think it's the first time they are bringing together so many different players, and let's just hope that there are meaningful recommendations, and they are followed," he said.
DeSousa disagrees.
"The city has been asleep at the wheel, too slow to get things done, and that doesn't leave much room for optimism," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89
Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
Man, 22, charged with murder after fatally shooting suspect who tried to rob his house, lawyer says
A 22-year-old is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was allegedly attempting to rob his family home in Milton, Ont., his lawyer says.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
-
N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following shooting incident in Greenwood
A Greenwood, N.S., woman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the village early Sunday morning.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
Family time on Family Day
Thousands of people got out to enjoy Family Day Monday by taking in the mild winter weather and getting their fill in more ways than one. East Lions Community Centre in London, Ont. was serving up free pancakes and plenty of recreational activities.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Calgary
-
Additional footage requested as homicide detectives continue investigation into Calgary woman's death
Calgary police have expanded their request for footage as they investigate the homicide of Judy Maerz.
-
Alberta's Kayla Skrlik gets first Scotties win with 9-4 victory over Nunavut
Team Skrlik got its first win of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Monday when they defeated Team Nunavut 9-4.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter-storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A collision in Cambridge has closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge
-
Early return of Canada geese shocks Puslinch Lake residents
Dozens of Canada geese have made an early return to Puslinch Lake and according to one wildlife expert, they’re not the only animals that could see a population boom this spring.
-
Winter storm headed for southern Ontario
The warm weather being enjoyed by Waterloo region residents will be coming to an end later this week as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Kamloops nurse gets 3-month license suspension over communication fails, falsifying documentation
A Kamloops nurse has had her registration suspended for three months due to communication failures and documentation errors that occurred over a period of 2.5 years, according to the provincial regulator.
-
Loaded guns seized during traffic stop in Kootenays
A routine traffic stop in the Kootenays recently led to the seizure of two loaded handguns recently, authorities say.
-
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.
-
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
Windsor
-
'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Regina
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
Team Nova Scotia wins 2023 Winterlude ice-carving competition
Teams of two carvers, one from each province and territory, had 20 hours to sculpt 15 blocks of ice and create a work of art inspired by the theme 'Creatures of the Sea,' a nod to the underwater life of Canada’s oceans.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye
Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.