Montreal tech company to train future electric aircraft pilots

Montreal-based pilot training and simulator specialist CAE wants to train future electric aircraft pilots.

The Montreal-based company plans to convert two-thirds of its fleet of 200 Piper trainers and develop a training program for electric aircraft. CAE unveiled the partnership with Piper Aircraft on Tuesday at the Farnborough Air Show in the United Kingdom.

"We're going to be the first operator," said CAE Chief Sustainability Officer Hélène Gagnon in an interview. "That means we have to develop the whole curriculum of 'how to train on an electric aircraft.'"

Gagnon was unable to say when CAE will reach its target of converting two-thirds of its Piper aircraft. She explained that it is difficult to provide a precise timeline for the development of the new program and the regulatory milestones to be met.

"It's a few years away," she said. "Is it one year, three years, five years? We're in that range. It's not a long time away. We're starting now. We'll see a difference pretty quickly."

From left to right: Ron Gunnarson, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Support at Piper Aircraft, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation of Quebec, Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE, Hon. Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, Helene V. Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement at CAE, and Gregory Blatt, H55 Co-Founder, Chief of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. SOURCE: CAE

The development of training in Quebec, in collaboration with the National Aeronautical School, is a first step that could lead to the electrification of Piper's 28,000-aircraft training fleet, adds Gagnon.

"We think there will be interest from many other flight academies that use Piper aircraft," she said.

She added that in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, going electric will also reduce noise pollution around the schools.

"When you have an electric plane, it's kind of like an electric car. You don't hear it. It's going to make a big difference," she said.

The announcement comes at a time when discussions about carbon neutrality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are in the spotlight among major industry players gathered at the Farnborough Air Show.

The record-breaking heat wave in the United Kingdom, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius is adding a symbolic dimension to the event this year.

Federal Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne told The Canadian Press on Monday that he intends to make the development of green technologies a central element in the promotion of the Canadian aerospace industry.

"Soon, we will be able to make green aluminum and green steel," he said. "We are developing technologies that will allow us to develop new materials that are lighter. Also, we are developing different alternatives in biofuels, even hydrogen."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 19, 2022.