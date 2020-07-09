Advertisement
Montreal Symphony Orchestra popping up with 60 surprise concerts around town
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:03PM EDT
The Montreal Symphony Orchestra is popping up all over Montreal.
Making the best of a difficult situation, the MSO will perform 60 outdoor surprise pop-up shows.
On Thursday, the musicians went to three long-term care facilities -- including one in Rosemont, where the horn section performed Strauss, Mueller and Mancini to a happy audience.
