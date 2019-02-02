

CTV Montreal





Members of Montreal’s Venezuelan community are gathering on Saturday to protest President Nicolas Maduro and alleged human rights violations under his rule.

On the demonstration’s Facebook page, organizers said they want to denounce human rights violations and call for free elections. It will be one of several such protests organized worldwide.

It’s being organized in conjunction with the city’s Nicaraguan community

The protest is scheduled to begin in Quartier des Spectacles at 2:00 p.m.

The protest comes as Maduro comes under more public and international pressure. Last week, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, saying last year’s election results had been fraudulent.

The United States and Canada, among other countries, have declared their support for Guaido.

Maduro still has the support of much of Venezuela’s military, which controls some of the country’s key assets, such as the state-owned oil company.

- With files from The Canadian Press