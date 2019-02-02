

Members of Montreal’s Venezuelan community gathered on Saturday to protest President Nicolas Maduro and alleged human rights violations under his rule.

Demonstrators in Montreal call for Nicolas Maduro for step aside in favour of Venezuela’s Interim President Juan Guaido ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ #SOSVenezuela pic.twitter.com/Bj2EouHgtN — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) February 2, 2019

On the demonstration’s Facebook page, organizers said they want to denounce human rights violations and call for free elections. It will be one of several such protests organized worldwide.

It was organized in conjunction with the city’s Nicaraguan community

The protest began at Quartier des Spectacles in the early afternoon.

The protest comes as Maduro comes under more public and international pressure. Last week, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, saying last year’s election results had been fraudulent.

The United States and Canada, among other countries, have declared their support for Guaido.

Maduro still has the support of much of Venezuela’s military, which controls some of the country’s key assets, such as the state-owned oil company.

One of the many posters at the rally for Venezuelans today in Montreal; calling for a return to Venezuela, pre-Maduro. ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/WYqRVIZ1DE — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) February 2, 2019

- With files from The Canadian Press