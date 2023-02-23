Montreal's Ukrainian community looks back a year after the Russian invasion

It's been one year since the war in Ukraine began. In Montreal and around the world, Ukrainians are holding on to hope that the conflict will end soon.

Ukrainian Canadian Congress president Michael Shwec has spent a lot of time thinking about Feb. 24, 2022.

"One year ago, the whole world was looking on at what was happening in Ukraine in absolute disbelief. That Russia would actually invade!" he said.

Third-generation Ukrainian-Montrealer, Angel Zytynsky remains aghast at Vladimir Putin's actions.

"I can't believe it's a year that one man can destroy one country like this!" he said.

Last year, when the bombs began to fall, communities around the world started donating to Ukraine.

In Montreal, Ukrainian churches became informal headquarters for donations. People lined up to give what they could.

"The Ukrainian community mobilized very quickly to send humanitarian relief to Ukraine, and it was done so on a national scale, but it was really grassroots operations," said Shwec. "Quickly after that, we realized that there's an exodus happening, people are leaving the country, and we knew that they were going to begin arriving in Canada."

Across Canada and in Montreal, people opened their homes as the refugees arrived.

In May of 2022, hundreds of people greeted the first plane-load of Ukrainians as they touched down at YUL.

Many of those displaced persons were warmly welcomed and found comfort and community at St-Sophie Ukrainian Church on St-Michel Boulevard, where Father Volodymir Kouchnir is always found.

"We are all going through difficult times," said Kouchnir. "Many people left Ukraine, not by their own will, but by force to leave Ukraine because of the war, and they are waiting for the war to be over."

A few blocks away from the church, Zytynsky's Ukrainian Deli on Beaubien is a hub for the community.

From behind the counter that Zytynsky has tended for 35 years, she shows videos on her phone of soldiers on the front line thanking her and her customers for their donations.

"Every customer says to me, 'Angel! Courage! We're going to win!'" she said. "They don't know how to express it sometimes. So, they'll put money in this donation jar. Our donations go to the front lines. My friend Ivanka from Toronto took the last load. She's going again. I told my mom, 'I wanna go this time.'"

Her voice cracks with emotion as she talks. Despite the worry of the sad anniversary, Ukrainian resolve hasn't been shattered.

"This is a pivotal moment in history, and definitely there's no backing down neither in Ukraine, neither in the diaspora," said Shwec.

Kouchnir said world peace involves everyone.

"This is our planet, this is our home, [and] we have to take care of this planet because for us, for our children for our grandchildren," he said.