Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good

The Main Deli Steakhouse, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.

Referred by many as simply The Main, the iconic restaurant was located just across the street from its main rival, Schwartz's Deli. For years, it was a local favourite for smoked meat sandwiches and was a hot spot for university students looking for a late-night snack.

A sign posted on the door to the restaurant announced the closure.

"It is with regret that we inform you that the Main Deli has decided to close. Thank you to our loyal customers for all these years," the sign reads.

The restaurant opened its doors in 1974.

This is a developing story. More to come.