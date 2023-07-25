Montreal's tap dancing queen, Ethel Bruneau, has died
Tap dance legend Ethel Bruneau has died at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy as a performer, teacher and community leader.
Bruneau was known as the tap dancing queen. Born in Harlem, she was famous in New York and beyond.
Bruneau worked with dance greats like Gregory Hall and Travis Knights. She also performed at Carnegie Hall and on The Ed Sullivan Show.
In 1953 she moved to Montreal and danced in clubs. She then went back to university and decided to teach her craft.
"We always said dance is life, so when you go to dance class, you're not just there to learn a step, you're there to talk to your friends, to ask about each others' lives and see how you're doing. My grandmother always asked everyone: 'How are you doing?'" said Majiza Philip, Bruneau's granddaughter.
Her basement studio in Dorval was a hub for dancers of all ages and skill levels. She closed-up shop in 2019.
"She had a very, very full life, full of people full of love, family, success, she's got endless amount of awards, she's in the Canadian dance hall of fame, she's in the New York City archives," said Philip.
Bruneau's legacy lives on in her daughter and granddaughters, who all teach tap.
"Every time we do a time-step, or a paddle and roll, or the bell robinson, or we hear diddy-bop, diddy-bop. Ethel will be speaking through those steps and through her words," said daughter Suzanne Bruneau.
"I make it a point to carry my grandmother's legacy, her style of teaching tap, the history and everything she stood for," said Philip.
