

CTV Montreal





The third snow removal operation of this winter began Monday night.



At least 25 centimetres of snow have fallen in the city,



City officials, including Mayor Valerie Plante, are urging all roads users to be safe around snow removal trucks and carefully read the signs so the operation can run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.



Plante said the city will, as always, begin with priority areas, including hospitals, bus lanes and major arteries before moving to smaller streets and roads.

Nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles will work to clear Montreal's 10,000 kilometres of streets and sidewalks.



The Info Neige website will provide details about where snow removal operations are taking place and where parking is banned.

Apps are also available to provide notifications to people on their phones.



As it's the first day of operations, signs banning parking Monday should be up by 3 p.m., while over the next few days, signs banning overnight parking should be up by 11 a.m.

Drivers should remember that if they fail to move their cars where the sign says to do so, it not only slows down operations, but it also means their vehicle will be towed and they will be subject to a fine.

Trains delayed

With such heavy snowfall hitting the city, all sic of the city's commuter train lines reported disruptions of service during rush hour.

Ralentissement de service. Train 814 vers Mont-Saint-Hilaire. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_SH) January 8, 2018

Train 111 vers Hudson. Retard env. 15min. Nous regrettons les inconvénients. Info:514-281-2595. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_VH) January 8, 2018

Train 25 vers Vaudreuil. RETARD. Durée indéterminée. Info à venir. Info:514-281-2595. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_VH) January 8, 2018

Train 187 vers Saint-Jérôme. Retard env. 13min. Nous regrettons les inconvénients. Info:514-281-2595. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_SJ) January 8, 2018

Train 188 vers Lucien-L'Allier. Retard env. 30min. Nous regrettons les inconvénients. Info:514-281-2595. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_SJ) January 8, 2018

Train 1207 vers Mascouche. Retard env. 15min. Problème d'aiguillage. Info:514-281-2595. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_MA) January 8, 2018

Train 91 vers Candiac. ANNULÉ. Prochain train 93. Nous regrettons les inconvénients. Info:514-281-2595. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_CA) January 8, 2018

LIGNE CANDIAC: Il y aura un départ supplémentaire de la gare Lucien-L'Allier à 18h30 en plus du départ prévu de 18h20. https://t.co/KGcJ4z7AXL — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_CA) January 8, 2018

Ralentissement de service. Train 953 vers Deux-Montagnes. — RTM ALERTES (@rtm_DM) January 8, 2018