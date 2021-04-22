MONTREAL -- Organizers of Montreal's Osheaga festival are cancelling the event for a second consecutive year.

Evenko said in a statement that the 15th edition will be postponed to July 2022 due to the 'ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19'.

The festival was scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau and feature big names such as Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Post Malone.

Evenko also announced the postponement of its ÎleSonique and Lasso Montreal festivals.

Many festivals have chosen to cancel their planned events this summer due to COVID-19 and health restrictions prohibiting gatherings.

Ontario's Boots and Hearts festival, Ottawa's Bluesfest and the Country Thunder festivals in Craven, Sask. and Calgary have also been cancelled.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.