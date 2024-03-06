Montreal's Old Port skating rink closes for the season

The Old Port of Montreal announced on Wednesday that the skating rink at the foot of the Ferris wheel is closed due to weather conditions.

"The current temperature makes [it] complicated to keep a good ice quality," said spokesperson Steven Poitevin.

The Old Port Skating Rink had to close early because of the warm weather this year… but wow, we had so much fun this winter! 😍 Can’t wait to see you with your skates again next year! ⛸❄ pic.twitter.com/hLBe6EdTQJ — Vieux-Port Montréal - Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) March 6, 2024

Poitevin said that the rink was open just two fewer days than it was in the 2022-23 season.

The City of Montreal lists the refrigerated rinks at Esplanade Tranquille, Beaver Lake and Cabot Square (all in the Ville-Marie borough) as open.