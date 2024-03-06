MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Old Port skating rink closes for the season

    The Vieux-Port of Montreal's skating rink is closed for the season due to the weather. (Vieux-Port de Montreal) The Vieux-Port of Montreal's skating rink is closed for the season due to the weather. (Vieux-Port de Montreal)
    The Old Port of Montreal announced on Wednesday that the skating rink at the foot of the Ferris wheel is closed due to weather conditions.

    "The current temperature makes [it] complicated to keep a good ice quality," said spokesperson Steven Poitevin.

    Poitevin said that the rink was open just two fewer days than it was in the 2022-23 season.

    The City of Montreal lists the refrigerated rinks at Esplanade Tranquille, Beaver Lake and Cabot Square (all in the Ville-Marie borough) as open. 

