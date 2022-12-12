Montreal's Mount Royal Park set to undergo largest expansion in 100 years
Montreal's famed Mount Royal Park is set to undergo the largest expansion in 150 years.
The mountain will be expanded by three hectares, greened in several areas and redeveloped to strengthen and protect its ecological integrity.
Quebec is ceding the equivalent of five soccer fields near the old Royal Victoria Hospital to the city.
The land is currently a parking lot. Those spaces will be transformed into green space, part of Mayor Valerie Plante’s COP15 pledge to protect biodiversity.
"Mount Royal is the lungs of the city," said Plante, noting that the park represents 746 hectares of biodiversity.
That plan will only start in 10 years, but other changes will get underway sooner.
In 2024, the city will add more greenspace around Beaver Lake and Smith House by removing 40 per cent of the parking there.
Montreal plans to restore part of the clearing around Smith House on Mont-Royal (image: City of Montreal)"Every opportunity we have to put more green spaces in the city, we need to take it. There’s no time to waste," said Plante.
The city says it favours people visit the mountain with public transit or by bike.
Plante pointed to a study showing that other than weekends, the parking lots are largely empty.
"Do we want to support a heat island most of the year or create a green space that most people can enjoy?" said Plante.
The mayor said she's not trying to punish drivers, despite the removal of some 300 spaces.
"The mountain is under a lot of pressure. A lot of people are using the mountain, walking, skiing – it’s great but we want to make sure that we can protect the existing mountain and the biodiversity that lives there," she said.
The plan also includes planting 200 trees near Park Avenue and fencing off informal paths on the mountain to plant more trees and shrubs to protect the wildlife that lives here.
The park, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, was created in 1872 when the municipal administration of the time began expropriating land to protect the mountain.
"We can say that it was a visionary gesture," said the mayor.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Increased heart failure deaths linked to extreme hot and cold: study
New research has found extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
World Cup semis: History on the table as France and Morocco eye final glory
History is on the table for France and Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final of the FIFA men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca tees up the contest.
Violent crime involving firearms down five per cent: Statistics Canada
Newly released statistics show violent crime involving firearms dropped five per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.
Toronto
-
Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
-
Driver stopped and charged for going 234 km per hour on highway in Markham
A driver on a highway in Markham was pulled over and charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) early Monday morning after registering 234 km per hour on an officer’s speed gun; well over two-times the posted speed limit.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday
Maritimers are being urged to prepare for winter weather as storm warnings and watches have been issued across various parts of the region.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are a key reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be "dying" from long wait times.
-
Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship
Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday. Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.
London
-
Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking
London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
-
Report of sexual assault in London
London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
-
State of emergency declared due to 'drug epidemic' in Ontario First Nation
A First Nation in Bruce County has declared a state of emergency due to the “ongoing drug epidemic” in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.
-
Windows smashed, teen victims attacked after three cars blocked vehicle in Coniston
Greater Sudbury police have made two arrests but are looking for more suspects after an unusual assault on Edward Avenue in Coniston on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP shares details about how broken Calgary's EMS really is
New government data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, show just how dire the situation is for Calgary and area ambulance services.
-
Calgary police acknowledge bathhouse raid caused pain and trauma for LGBTQ community
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld has acknowledged a raid at a bathhouse in 2002 caused pain and trauma for everyone involved.
-
Alberta announces funding to preserve, protect Fish Creek Provincial Park
The provincial government has committed $750,000 over three years to an organization that works to preserve and protect Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in Brantford
Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.
-
Protestors in Kitchener-Waterloo demand action from Ford government on healthcare
Members of the Ontario Health Coalition are calling out the Ford government over the current state of hospitals what they say are attempts to privatize.
Vancouver
-
Stopping Surrey's policing transition could save taxpayers $235M, report says
City councillors are set to decide whether to endorse a plan to keep Surrey's RCMP detachment on Monday.
-
Province requesting freeze to basic ICBC rates for 2 years
B.C.'s public auto insurer is asking to freeze basic insurance rates for the next two years, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
-
$100K reward offered for information about attack on Coastal GasLink site in Northern B.C.
The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.
Edmonton
-
21 animals seized from Happy Doggie Daycare in south Edmonton, city looking for owners
The city’s Animal Protection Unit is looking for the owners of 15 dogs or cats that were boarded at Happy Doggie Daycare at 9909 73 Avenue.
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
Person found dead after west Edmonton residential fire
A person was found dead in a west Edmonton home after a fire Monday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor man starts petition to keep local blood donor centre
Mark Jones loves to give blood and was disappointed and surprised at his latest appointment when a nurse told him the clinic would be closing permanently.
-
One southwestern Ontario hospital is considering hiring unvaccinated nurses. Will local hospitals do the same?
As hospitals across Ontario battle a brutal ‘tridemic,’ one hospital is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers to help ease staffing shortages.
-
Murder victim laid to rest, police continue to search for suspect
Family and friends gathered Monday for the funeral of Daniel Squalls.
Regina
-
Colorado low set to bring a swath of snow to prairies
A large area of Canada and the United States is getting ready for a slow-moving, expansive, moisture-laden Colorado low to move through over the course of the week.
-
John Gregory, Riders head coach for 1989 Grey Cup, dead at 84
John Gregory, former head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who led the green and white to the 1989 Grey Cup, has died. He was 84.
-
Loaded 'zip gun' seized during weapons investigation: Regina police
A suspect is facing weapons charges after a loaded "zip gun" was discovered during an investigation, Regina police said.
Ottawa
-
Capital Sports, Trinity settle LeBreton Flats lawsuit
A years-long legal dispute between a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and a prominent developer over an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats has been settled, CTV News has learned.
-
Murder charge laid in death in Deep River, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a Deep River, Ont. man in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. gas station staff stop man armed with gun
Three convenience store workers took matters into their own hands when an armed man burst into the Nipawin Esso Par-A-Mart Confectionery on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
-
Saskatoon police report 32 crashes following snowfall
Saskatoon police are warning drivers to use caution after officers responded to 10 crashes Monday morning following a fresh snowfall.