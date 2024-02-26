MONTREAL
    Montreal's Metro will be open all night for Nuit Blanche

    Nuit Blanche
    The Montreal Metro will be open all night on March 2 for the Nuit Blanche festival.

    The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is recommending that people buy unlimited evening passes ahead of the event.

    The 21st edition of the all-night festival includes a wide variety of events, including art exhibitions, films and performances, workshops and dance parties.

    Organizers have assembled a list of themed routes, depending on how you'd like to spend the night.

    In a Facebook post on Monday, the STM also hinted at a "mystery train car" that lucky festivalgoers may stumble across.

