The same day that Montreal's Greek community celebrated their independence with a parade, they mourned the loss of one of their own.

Dimitri Galanis, a "legend" within his community, passed away Saturday at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He is survived by four children.

Galanis is perhaps most known as the founder of Mythos Ouzeria, a traditional Greek restaurant on Parc Avenue 25 years ago. In fact, family members say he dedicated his life to celebrating Greek culture-- promoting business ownership and traditional cuisine, much of it based on his mother's homestyle recipes.

Today's social media posts saluted Galanis as a mentor who made numerous contribution to his Montreal community.

On Facebook, Jimmy Zoubris -- an advisor to Mayor Valerie Plante, remembered Galanis as a "character," always with "a smile, laugh, opinion and advice to share."

These same traits stood out most to the family members who ran Galanis' ouzeria with him.

"People loved him, whoever met him -- he was a figure that you'll never forget seeing for the first time," explained Costas Kougias, Galanis' nephew and business colleague.

"He was a legend. He was Greek, he loved Greece, he loved everything about Greece: its history, its knowledge, and everything it brought to this world," Kougias said. "He loved being Greek and loved the Greek people."

Visitations will take place from 1-9 p.m. on Tuesday at Urgel Bourgie on Beaumont. The funeral will take place Wednesday.

The restaurant will closed from Sunday to Wednesday, when it will reopen for dinner service.