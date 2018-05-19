

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Fire Department is waging a war against some smokers' habit of throwing their cigarette butts into flowerpots and flower beds that are flammable.

Section Chief Louise Desrosiers points to a problem that is "growing in importance" as Quebec laws have forced smokers outside for a few years.

Chemical fertilizer - or peat moss - can ignite and smoulder for up to five hours after coming into contact with a cigarette butt - a sneaky phenomenon, Desrosiers said.

Last year, smokers extinguished their cigarettes in potting soil, mulch or other mixtures of earth - causing about 60 fires in the Montreal-area alone.

The flames that enveloped the roof of the Le Devoir building earlier this week also originated in a flower pot. The same day, another fire was declared for the same reason in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, firefighters said.