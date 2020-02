MARSEILLE, FRANCE -- Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the final at the Open 13 men's tennis tournament.

The 19-year-old from Montreal, the tournament's seventh seed, advanced with a 7-5, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over French veteran Gilles Simon on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime will face defending-champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship game Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime rallied from a break down to win the first set in just over an hour. After Simon held serve to go up 6-5 in the second, Auger-Aliassime did the same emphatically at love to force the tiebreaker.

The Canadian finished with fives aces in the match -- Simon had one -- and won 79 per cent of points on his first serve compared to 67 per cent for his opponent. Auger-Aliassime converted two-of-six break opportunities while Simon was one-for-three.

Tsitsipas advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory against Alexander Bublik. The second seed from Greece had six aces and broke his strong-serving Kazakh opponent's serve three times, dropping his own once.

Playing only his third semifinal at this level, Bublik competed well and hit eight aces.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title when he faces Auger-Aliassime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.