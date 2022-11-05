Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters
Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end.
The Montreal native fell to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Paris Masters.
Auger-Aliassime won 16 matches in a row, including three ATP Tour titles, before the loss in Paris.
That win streak earned Auger-Aliassime a spot in the ATP Finals starting Nov. 13 in Turin, Italy.
It's the first time he has qualified for the elite season-ending tournament.
The 22-year-old has also played himself into contention for the Lionel Conacher Award, the Canadian Press's male athlete of the year award.
The 19-year-old Rune will play his first Masters final against either six-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. They were playing their semifinal later Saturday.
Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, reached his fourth straight final of the season.
Contesting his first Masters semifinal, he won 86% of his points on first serve and faced no break points. He ended Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning run and the 22-year-old Canadian's bid for a fourth straight title.
Auger-Aliassime beat Rune last Sunday in the Swiss Indoors final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.
