Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Holger Rune from Denmark during their semi final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Holger Rune from Denmark during their semi final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon