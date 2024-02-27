Montreal's English school boards are closing for the solar eclipse on April 8

The Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfred Laurier and English Montreal school boards are rescheduling their pedagogical days so kids can stay home for the solar eclipse on April 8, citing safety concerns.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) is the latest to make the announcement, sending out an email to parents on Tuesday.

"As you may be aware, on April 8 there will be a significant solar eclipse occurring during the dismissal time of most of our schools. While celestial events such as eclipses are fascinating opportunities for learning, they also present safety concerns, particularly when they coincide with dismissal times and students are not under direct supervision," the message reads.

A total solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage if not viewed with the appropriate equipment.

The pedagogical day swaps are as follows:

Lester B. Pearson School Board: March 18 swapped for April 8

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board: April 19 swapped for April 8

English Montreal School Board: March 15 swapped for April 8

This means students will have class on March 18, April 19, and March 15.

Earlier this month, the Centre service scolaire de Montréal told CTV News it would be open on April 8, while the Centre service scolaire des Sommet confirmed it would be closed.