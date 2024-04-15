Montreal's 7 ecocentres now open daily to discard that old mattress and fridge

If you're looking for a place to discard that old refrigerator, obsolete sound system or no-good-anymore mattress, seven ecocentres are now open seven days a week on the Island of Montreal.

Everything that comes into the ecocentres is recycled and that includes styrofoam, construction debris, and even branches, which could be turned into wood chips to produce energy. Metal springs from old mattresses could be melted and recycled.

Tires and hazardous household items are also accepted.

The city recommends residents visit montreal.ca to find the nearest ecocentre and which items are accepted. Identification and proof of address are needed for the visit.

The centres are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are free for everyone who lives on the Island of Montreal.