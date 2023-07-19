Montreal road worker injured in hit-and-run pleads for caution around the cones

'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot

Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.

