Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site

A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.

According to witness accounts gathered by Montreal police (SPVM), a vehicle entered the cordoned-off roadwork site around 10:20 p.m., mowing down the workers and then fleeing the scene.

A 39-year-man is fighting for his life in hospital, while the other flagman, also 39, suffered minor injuries.

No suspect was located by Thursday morning, and the SPVM have yet to provide a description of the vehicle.

The hit occurred near the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 13, 2023.