Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
According to witness accounts gathered by Montreal police (SPVM), a vehicle entered the cordoned-off roadwork site around 10:20 p.m., mowing down the workers and then fleeing the scene.
A 39-year-man is fighting for his life in hospital, while the other flagman, also 39, suffered minor injuries.
No suspect was located by Thursday morning, and the SPVM have yet to provide a description of the vehicle.
The hit occurred near the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
BREAKING | Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Hollywood actors poised to strike and join writers on picket lines
Negotiators for Hollywood's actors union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down, setting the stage for performers to join writers on picket lines as early as Thursday and disrupt scores of shows and movies.
Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Hamilton
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Hamilton Thursday morning.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
Police have closed parts of Gottingen Street after they say a child was struck by a van while using a crosswalk.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
London
-
Gas leak reported in Aylmer
Crews are currently on scene of what is described as a "major natural gas leak" in the area of South Street and Queen Street.
-
Labour peace at city hall as inside workers ratify new contract
CUPE Local 101 represents 900 municipal employees. They include everything from corporate services to community programs.
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Unlicenced driver speeding with unbuckled child in northern Ont., police say
Ontario Provincial Police officers recently stopped an unlicenced driver travelling at high speed with a child not wearing a seatbelt in northern Ont.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
-
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
Vancouver
-
Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.
-
TransLink now offers free Wi-Fi on all RapidBus lines
Express buses in Metro Vancouver now come equipped with free Wi-Fi, according to the regional transit provider.
-
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
Edmonton
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
1 injured in Highway 795 crash
A 64-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash near Leduc on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge
Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the man survived the fall and is in hospital.
-
Job fair in Windsor planned for Canadian Army Reserve
Anyone in the Windsor area who is interested learning more about the Canadian Army Reserve can check out a job fair near the end of July.
-
Charges laid after indecent act in Tilbury
Just before 10 a.m., police were called to Queen’s Line south in Tilbury where as they arrived, saw a man buttoning up his pants.
Regina
-
'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries
It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.
-
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
Ottawa
-
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms today, "which may produce tornadoes."
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.