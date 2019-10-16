A group of restaurants raised money on Wednesday for a community food centre.

Seven Montreal eateries served up locally sourced meals as part of Restaurants for Change, a cross-country fundraiser. The proceeds were sent to the Depot Community Food Centre, formerly known as the NDG food depot.

"For us, it's really about giving back to the community. It's a great initiative. We believe strongly in bringing our community into our space but also giving back, making sure people have access to healthy and good food." said Josh Crowe, owner of the Monkland Tavern, one of the restaurants participating in the fundraiser.

Wednesday's event was the fourth edition of the fundraiser.

"These partners are examples of partners who support local food systems, so each restaurant is highlighting a local producer that they often use," said Daniel Rotman, executive director of the Depot Community Food Centre.

The restaurants participating in the event were:

- Alma Montreal

- Le Bon Vivant

- Le Garde-Manger

- Lavanderia

- Le Bremner

- Restaurant Leméac

- Taverne Monkland

- Park

With files from Matt Gilmour