MONTREAL -- Montreal confirmed 283 more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 23,696 confirmed cases in the city.

The City also recorded 54 new deaths in the past 24 hours, marking a total of 2,508.

According to public health authorities, there are 170 currently long-term care facilities or retirement homes with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, marking an increase of one from yesterday.

Boroughs that are most affected by the virus remain Montreal-Nord with 2,212 cases, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve with 1,971, and Ahuntsic-Cartierville with 1,964 total confirmed cases.

This morning, the City of Montreal extended the state of emergency until May 26 due to the pandemic despite Montrealers increasingly flocking to parks.

Quebec public health authorities have limited gatherings to a maximum of 10 people from up to three different households while urging Quebecers to continue practicing physical distancing measures as of May 22.