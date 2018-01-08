

CTV Montreal





A Montreal human rights group has joined voices with many condemning clothing giant H&M for what they say is a racist advertisement.

The ad features a black model in a sweatshirt with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle."

Montreal’s Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations issued a statement saying the ad “reinforces racist stereotypes and constitutes a form of racial slur against black people.”

CRARR and other activist groups called on H&M to issue a public apology – and it has done just that.

H&M apologized and removed the image, though it kept in place other designs modeled by white children.

U.K. Labour Party lawmaker Kate Osamor tweeted that she was "totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least" by the image and, addressing H&M, asked "do you think this imagery is an appropriate representation of a young black boy?"

The retailer said Monday that the "image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we sincerely apologize to anyone this may have offended."

CRARR added: “H&M should also make a commitment to carefully reflect on the marginalization of particular groups in society so that the use of language, images and other advertisements which offend these groups will be avoided in the future.”



-With files from The Associated Press