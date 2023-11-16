A pro-Israel protest is taking place in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon in front of Concordia University, the site of last week's violent clash related to the Israel-Hamas war.

A few dozen demonstrators had gathered as of noon, but organizers said hundreds are expected to attend.

Protesters say they're speaking out against anti-Semitism on university campuses and calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Last week, videos of a chaotic altercation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters at Concordia's Hall building circulated on social media.

Two security guards and one student were injured, and a 22-year-old student was arrested for assault.

On Wednesday, Concordia reported that two non-students had been banned from campus following an investigation into the event.

Organizers at Thursday's protest said while they applaud the bans, the university should take more concrete action.

"We want investigations, expulsions, arrests, whatever has to be made, a clear policy changes, clear policy adjustments -- we need everything that can be done, to be done," Concordia student Anastasia Zorchinsky told CTV News.

Both Jewish and Arab-Muslim students have reported feeling unsafe at school since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Statistics provided by Montreal police show 134 reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents between Oct. 7 and Nov. 14.

Of those, 104 reports came from the Jewish community, while 30 reports came from Arab-Muslim communities.

More to come.