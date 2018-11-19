

As his trial began a tall and imposing priest was rebuked by a judge for making faces as a witness testified against him.

Brian Boucher, 57, was a Catholic priest at half a dozen churches throughout Montreal and its suburbs for 30 years before he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting several teenagers.

On the opening day of his trial the first witness against him, now 23 years old, explained how after years of abuse he went to police five years ago to file a complaint against Boucher.

The young man said he came from a devout Catholic family that had complete trust in the priest at Our Lady of the Annunciation church in Town of Mount Royal, as he did until the first time he was assaulted by Boucher.

According to the young man, he had recently entered high school and confessed to having lustful thoughts about a girl in school.

He testified that Boucher ordered him to strip off his clothes and to submit to being touched sexually.

Because of the respect that his family had for the priest, the youth said he never told them anything, and continued to be sexually abused for years until he filed a complaint with police five years ago, when he turned 18.

Sitting in the front row of the courtroom Boucher caught the judge's eye as he visibly reacted to the testimony.

The judge ordered Boucher's lawyer to inform his client that the faces he was making were unacceptable, and that Boucher should compose himself while hearing the witnesses testifying about sexual assault.

Boucher immediately did so.

Boucher worked in Senneville, LaSalle, Dorval, Town of Mount Royal, and Montreal between 1985 and 2015.

Police investigated Boucher with the cooperation of the Montreal Archodiocese for nearly two years before he was arrested in March 2017.

The trial is expected to last one week.