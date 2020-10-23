MONTREAL -- Montreal police are looking for the driver of a white tractor-trailor they say is connected to a hit-and-run.

Police say that on Oct. 15 at 7:15 p.m., a driver was travelling eastbound on Michel-Jasmin Avenue when it struck a woman who had already fallen on the street at the intersection of Orly Avenue.

The back wheels of the semi-trailer drove over her legs, causing serious injuries. The driver didn’t stop and turned around heading west on Michel-Jasmin Avenue, apparently not realizing what had occurred.

Police say it’s possible the driver did not see the victim nor realize the collision occurred due to bad weather conditions.

The vehicle in question is an all-white Volvo semi-trailer with a bunk on top of the trailer and no visible markings on it.

Anyone information that could help investigators is encouraged to call 911, visit their local police station or contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or online.