Montreal police seek 67-year-old man last seen in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 67-year-old Alain Belleau, who went missing last Monday.

Belleau was last seen on Aug. 29 around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of De l'Assomption Blvd. and Sherbrooke St. in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say he could be travelling on foot or by electric bike. The bike has a visible SPVM sticker on the frame.

Belleau is described as being 5'7" (170cm) and weighing 143 lbs (65 kg), and has gray hair with greenish-blue eyes. His right ear is pierced and he has a tattoo of a heart and arrow on the upper right portion of his arm.

#Missing

Alain Belleau, 67 y/o, was last seen in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Investigators has reasons to fear for his health and safety. Thank you for sharing.#SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/7uqyUlBvFU — Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 2, 2022

Police say Belleau could be confused and disoriented. They say there's reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone with information on Belleau's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or INFO-CRIME MONTREAL at 514 393-1133.