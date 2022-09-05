Montreal police seek 67-year-old man last seen in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 67-year-old Alain Belleau, who has been missing singe Aug. 29, 2022.

