MONTREAL -- Montrealers heading out to enjoy the unseasonably beautiful weather on Sunday may have noticed more police than usual.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said the department had deployed extra officers to enforce public health measures. The operation will continue throughout the week of March break.

Officers have been deployed in areas where possible physical distancing violations are most likely to occur, such as movie theatres, shopping areas and parks where gatherings are likely to be held.

No data on how many tickets were handed out over the weekend are yet available, but police expect to release that information on Monday.