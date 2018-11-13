

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have an arrest warrant for a man accused of hate speech and attempting to convince others to join his neo-Nazi cause.

Court records show the warrant for Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who went by the online alias of Zieger, was issued last month for the wilful promotion of hatred.

In May the Montreal Gazette published an investigation revealing that the prominent white supremacist was living in Montreal, and was attempting to recruit others, both online and in person.

Harvey Levine of B'nai Brith said hate groups often attempt to attract recruits by acting like innocent social clubs before revealing their darker side.

"He had a private website where he was actually recruiting young people to become neo-Nazis, and they were meeting secretly in bars and other places, and this is how these organizations start to build," said Levine.

B'nai Brith is glad the arrest warrant was issued, and said it shows Montreal police are taking hate crimes seriously.

"We were assured by the hate crimes unit that it took this long because they wanted to build up a very, very, very strong. They gathered a lot of information, a lot of data, etc.," said Levine.

Chaput, using the pseudonym Zieger, was one of the the most frequent writers on the white supremacist website Daily Stormer, but much of his work was removed after his real name was revealed earlier this year.

Chaput's last known address was in Rosemont La Petite Patrie.

Montreal police believe he may currently be outside the country, and if so, he will be arrested upon his return.