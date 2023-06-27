Montreal police issue Amber Alert for twin girls

Police have issued an Amber Alert for twin girls from Montreal.

The two girls are Frederique Marier Goupil and Sacha Marier Goupil.

An alert issued Tuesday evening said the pair was abducted by their mother, 49-year-old Geneviève Goupil, who is described by police as being "mentally unstable."

She allegedly took the girls in a black 2016 Toyota Highlander SUV with the licence plate X95 LNG.

Both girls are white females measuring roughly three feet two inches tall and weighing 42 pounds. They have blue eyes, medium brown hair.

Geneviève Goupil. (Source: alerteamber.ca)

The mother is a white female with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing a white t-shirt.

#AMBERalert issued by #SPVM



Sacha and Frédérique Marier Goupil, 6 six-year-old twins, have been abducted in Montréal by Geneviève Goupil, 49 y/o. We are looking for a black 2016 Toyota Highlander, with a Québec licence plate X95 LNG. If seen, call 911. https://t.co/5Yet94A9RS pic.twitter.com/eFFDGftRYi — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 27, 2023

If they are seen, the public is asked to call 911.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.