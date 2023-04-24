Montreal police investigating suspected vehicle arson

Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson involving a vehicle in the city's east end early Monday morning.

Police say they got the call at around 1:15 a.m. from Rosemont Blvd, near Langelier. A civilian reported a parked car on fire, and officers say a suspect was seen nearby.

A vehicle which was seriously damaged during a suspected arson is towed away from the scene near Rosemont and Langelier boulevards in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood on April 24, 2023 (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

With the help of a resident, firefighters got the fire under control. Police have not made any arrests, nor have officers found any incindiary devices.

The vehicle was seriously damaged and towed away from the scene to be investigated. The case has been turned over to the Montreal police arson unit.