MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a fight got out of control at a motel in downtown Montreal.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. Monday on Sherbrooke Street, near Jeanne-Mance Street.

"At one point, the two men injured each other, probably with a sharp object," said Raphaël Bergeron, Montreal police spokesperson. "They were both injured to the upper body; more specifically, on the arms."

Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the men are not cooperating with officers and the motive behind the altercation has yet to be determined.