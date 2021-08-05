MONTREAL -- Montreal police is investigating after an argument turned into an armed assault outside the d'Iberville Metro station.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on Jean-Talon Street, near Louis-Hébert Avenue.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim, a man of around 40-years-old," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious and had a superficial injury to the upper body by a sharp object."

The man was transferred to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

"A conflict degenerated between the victim and the suspect for an unknown reason," said Chévrefils.

A perimeter was set up for investigators and the canine unit to examine the scene.

No arrests have been made.