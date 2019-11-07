MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night.

Officers say the incident happened during an altercation between four people at 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Saint-Hubert and Sainte-Catherine streets.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Ste-Catherine near St-Hubert street. Appears to be upper body-chest area. K-9 unit on their way @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/0stx54Zoz5 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 7, 2019

The victim suffered upper-body injuries and was transported to hospital. Police say they suspect the dispute happened during a drug deal.

Two of the people involved have been released by police, and two others are waiting to meet with investigators.