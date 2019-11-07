MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night.

Officers say the incident happened during an altercation between four people at 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Saint-Hubert and Sainte-Catherine streets.

The victim suffered upper-body injuries and was transported to hospital. Police say they suspect the dispute happened during a drug deal.

Two of the people involved have been released by police, and two others are waiting to meet with investigators.