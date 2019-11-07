Montreal police investigate downtown stabbing
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 6:31AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 6:46AM EST
MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night.
Officers say the incident happened during an altercation between four people at 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Saint-Hubert and Sainte-Catherine streets.
The victim suffered upper-body injuries and was transported to hospital. Police say they suspect the dispute happened during a drug deal.
Two of the people involved have been released by police, and two others are waiting to meet with investigators.
RELATED IMAGES