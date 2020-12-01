MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 61-year-old man was stabbed on the corner of Ste-Catherine and Joliette Sts. in Hochelaga early Tuesday morning.

Responding to a 911 call at around 2:30 a.m., officers found the man conscious, but with wounds to his upper body.

Health-care workers later confirmed to police that the man's injuries weren't life-threatening.

The SPVM said the man is known in the area but not necessarily for criminal reasons.

Here's a look at the scene on Ste-Catherine near Joliette street where police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 2:30am. A 61 year-old man was taken to the hospital with upper body stab wounds @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/IMc9Fd64PH — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) December 1, 2020

They analyzed the scene early Tuesday morning in an attempt to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.