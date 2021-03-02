MONTREAL -- Verdun residents can expect increased police presence Tuesday as police go door-to-door to gather information on a February homicide.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 3 a.m., a 38-year-old man was found seriously injured in an alley near LaSalle Boulevard and Troy Street.

He was rushed to hospital and succumbed to his injuries within hours. The victim used an ATM on Wellington Street shortly before the assault. According to police, this was the fourth homicide in Montreal in 2021.

Police are expected to be in the area on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m speaking to potential witnesses.

A mobile police command post will be in place at the corner of LaSalle Boulevard and Hickson Street.