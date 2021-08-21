MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old man, who may be in danger.

Patrice Fournier is 5'5" and weighs around 140 pounds and was last seen Aug. 20 after making "disturbing comments," police say.

#MISSING

Patrice Fournier, 55 y/o, had alarming remarks and we fear for his health and safety. Thanks for RT #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/41l2lP198Q — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 21, 2021

He is homeless and has brown eyes and grey hair and speaks French.

Those who see Fournier are asked to call the Montreal police Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.