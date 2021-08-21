Advertisement
Montreal police fear for the safety of missing 55-year-old man
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:37PM EDT
Montreal police are looking for Patrice Fournier and fear for his safety after comments he made before going missing. SOURCE: SPVM
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old man, who may be in danger.
Patrice Fournier is 5'5" and weighs around 140 pounds and was last seen Aug. 20 after making "disturbing comments," police say.
He is homeless and has brown eyes and grey hair and speaks French.
Those who see Fournier are asked to call the Montreal police Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.