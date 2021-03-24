LAVAL -- Montreal police say they dismantled a synthetic drug trafficking network with the arrest of alleged ringleader Bruno Desjardins, a Laval man, who appeared in a Montreal court on several drug charges.

Police reportedly searched Desjardins’ residence and vehicles last week.

Officers say they allegedly found 1,109 isotonitazene tablets, 2.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth), 6,964 methamphetamine tablets (speed), 8,586 milliliters of GHB and 17 other kinds of drugs and medication.

Police say they also found two taser guns and over $7,000 in cash.

Along with Desjardins, 33, three others were arrested, including Jean-Philippe Deneault, 46, Krystel Devoy Belec, 35, and Gabrielle Poissant, 28.

All detained people are facing charges relating to the arrest.