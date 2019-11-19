Montreal police arson squad investigating east end fire
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:47AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:48AM EST
MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after firefighters responded to a blaze at a former presbytery in the east end.
It happened at 11 p.m. Monday on Fullum Street, near Sainte-Catherine Street.
Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says there were no reported injuries.
The force's arson squad is onsite to determine the cause of the fire.
RELATED IMAGES