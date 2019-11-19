MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after firefighters responded to a blaze at a former presbytery in the east end.

It happened at 11 p.m. Monday on Fullum Street, near Sainte-Catherine Street.

Fire crews appeared to have the fire on Fullum street under control. Around 11pm flames were shooting out of the roof. No injury has been reported and police are investigating the cause of the fire. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/DwpSg7l7Qz — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 19, 2019

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says there were no reported injuries.

The force's arson squad is onsite to determine the cause of the fire.