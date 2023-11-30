Montreal police arrest two men alleged to be part of an international theft network

Montreal police have arrested two suspects in connection with a pair of break-ins in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) and the Saint-Leonard borough.

Police say the two men who are facing breaking-and-entering and theft charges in connection with the Nov. 24 break-ins are "part of a cell of an international criminal network specializing in break-ins into private residences."

Jordan Camilo Garcia-Prada, 29, and Alvaro Sebastian Parra-Orjulea, 24, appeared in the Montreal courthouse on Nov. 25.

At the time of their arrest, police say they had stolen jewelry, a laptop, chequebook and other items in their possession as well as bulglary tools and a signal jammer.

"A search of their home located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough also allowed the investigation team to find other property stolen during a similar break-in that had previously occurred in a house in Laval," police said.

The SPVM added that the two men may be linked to a group known as the South American Theft Groups (SATG) also known as "Crime Tourists." Police in Canada and the U.S. have highlighted the trend of suspects posing as tourists and going on theft tours.

"Operating in several countries, members of this criminal network travel to carry out organized theft activities," police say. "The SATG is followed by different police organizations and border services."