Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

Warning: This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.

Samson Afoakwah was charged in 2022 with sexual assault against a minor.

The victim's father told police that he noticed a change in his daughter's behaviour at home. After discussing with her, the teen admitted what was going on, and her father immediately notified police.

"I feel betrayed by someone who I looked up to as a spiritual leader," the father told CTV News outside the courtroom Friday.

He cannot be named because his daughter's identity is under a publication ban.

Afoakwah pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial occurred in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., because the accused lived nearby Pointe-des-Cascades. The abuse, which lasted several months, took place in the basement of his home and his car.

During an emotional victim statement, the victim, now 16, told the court via videoconference:

"I trusted you, not knowing you were a pedophile. You said you love me, but all you cared about was sex [...] You are a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Her father says the victim is still struggling with the trauma two years later.

Through a plea bargain, the prosecution and the defence agreed on an eight-month jail term.

But the father is outraged. He says he and his family are the ones who ended up being ostracized by their community.

"When members of the church realized we pressed charges, some decided to look the other way," he said.

Once released from jail, Afoakwah will remain on probation for two years. His name will remain on the sex offenders' registry for ten years.