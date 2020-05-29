MONTREAL -- Good news for people who love art, history, and air conditioning: the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will be reopening on June 6.

Museums were one of the non-essential services in Quebec forced to close back in March. As the province eases up its restrictions, they’ve been given the go-ahead to reopen, but with quite a few health measures in place.

For starters, only one exhibit will be open – Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives (until June 28).

In a press release on Friday, the MMFA describes the exhibit as “a cutting-edge approach marrying the arts and science to show a perspective never before seen on the lives of six individuals who lived along the Nile between 900 B.C.E. and 180 C.E.”

People who are tired of being cooped up at home can visit the museum safely, the MMFA says. In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, visitors will have to book their tickets – which will be date and time stamped to control capacity – online. They can do so as of June 2.

The museum, in line with the Quebec government, is strongly recommending for people to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance, and much like grocery stores in the past few weeks, the museum will guide traffic through arrows on the floor to ensure that visitors respect physical distancing guidelines.

Audio guides will be available, but only through the museum’s smartphone app. Common areas such as the restaurant and café will remain closed for the time being, and workshops, guided tours and other activities will not be available just yet.