Montreal metro reopens 2 Blue Line stations

    The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) reopened two out of three Metro stations that were closed last week.

    The Fabre and D'Iberville Metro stations were operational as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, however, the Saint-Michel Station is still closed.

    The stations shut down as a preventative measure after the STM discovered significant structural issues.

    Construction is still underway at Saint-Michel Station to fix the main beams above the footbridge. 

    STM CEO Marie-Claude Léonard said the train controls and switches were reprogrammed to make sure trains don't pass under the footbridge. Safety tests were done over the last week.

    She said it could take weeks for the necessary repairs to be done at Saint-Michel Station. D'Iberville will be the Blue Line's terminal indefenitely. 

    "We apologize to customers for this inconvenience, but we will never skimp on the safety of customers and employees," said Léonard. 

    A shuttle, the 809, is still running between the Saint-Michel and D'Iberville stations. Riders are encouraged to check out the STM's website for schedules and routes.

    According to Léonard, 27,000 people were using the three stations daily. With Fabre and D'Iberville stations reopening, 11,000 fewer riders should be impacted. 

