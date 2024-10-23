Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking reelection

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will not be seeking reelection, calling her decision "heartbreaking."

"Despite all the love that I have for my work and our city, I won't be asking Montrealers for a third mandate," said Plante at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

She explained that she recently came to the realization that she could not commit herself to another four years as mayor.

"[I couldn't] guarantee to Montrealers the same level of energy I've always given," she said, emphasizing that she is well, healthwise.

Plante pointed out that she plans to continue working hard until the very end of her mandate.

"Politics, as a career choice for me, was always about a way of changing the world," she said. "I love my job."

She reiterated the priorities she focused on during her time in office, including the environment and accessibility, and applauded several colleagues, saying that "being the mayor is a lot of work, but it's a lot of teamwork."

At the press conference, Plante also confirmed that she would be stepping down as the head of Projet Montréal, with a leadership race to ensue in the coming months.

On X, Quebec Premier François Legault thanked Plante for her hard work as mayor.

"Her love for her city has been evident throughout her political involvement," he wrote. "I wish her the best of luck in the future."

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand also highlighted Plante's character.

"Valérie's commitment is sincere. She has instituted great changes, and she has made all of Quebec shine. Every time our cities shine, our entire nation shines too," he wrote on X. "Thank you for everything. Sharing your road has been a real privilege."

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer acknowledged Plante's commitment to Montrealers.

"Being a politician means putting your personal life on hold. It's an immense dedication," he wrote. "I wish you all the best for the future."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she will not seek a third mandate. (Angela MacKenzie, CTV News)

The 50-year-old was first named mayor of Montreal in 2017, beating then-mayor Denis Coderre.

She was reelected in 2021, also defeating Coderre.

She is the first woman to ever be elected mayor of Montreal.

The next municipal election is slated for 2025.