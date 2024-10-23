MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking reelection

    Share

    Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will not be seeking reelection, calling her decision "heartbreaking."

    "Despite all the love that I have for my work and our city, I won't be asking Montrealers for a third mandate," said Plante at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

    She explained that she recently came to the realization that she could not commit herself to another four years as mayor.

    "[I couldn't] guarantee to Montrealers the same level of energy I've always given," she said, emphasizing that she is well, healthwise.

    Plante pointed out that she plans to continue working hard until the very end of her mandate.

    "Politics, as a career choice for me, was always about a way of changing the world," she said. "I love my job."

    She reiterated the priorities she focused on during her time in office, including the environment and accessibility, and applauded several colleagues, saying that "being the mayor is a lot of work, but it's a lot of teamwork."

    At the press conference, Plante also confirmed that she would be stepping down as the head of Projet Montréal, with a leadership race to ensue in the coming months.

    On X, Quebec Premier François Legault thanked Plante for her hard work as mayor.

    "Her love for her city has been evident throughout her political involvement," he wrote. "I wish her the best of luck in the future."

    Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand also highlighted Plante's character.

    "Valérie's commitment is sincere. She has instituted great changes, and she has made all of Quebec shine. Every time our cities shine, our entire nation shines too," he wrote on X. "Thank you for everything. Sharing your road has been a real privilege."

    Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer acknowledged Plante's commitment to Montrealers.

    "Being a politician means putting your personal life on hold. It's an immense dedication," he wrote. "I wish you all the best for the future."

    Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she will not seek a third mandate. (Angela MacKenzie, CTV News)

    The 50-year-old was first named mayor of Montreal in 2017, beating then-mayor Denis Coderre.

    She was reelected in 2021, also defeating Coderre.

    She is the first woman to ever be elected mayor of Montreal.

    The next municipal election is slated for 2025.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut

    The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News